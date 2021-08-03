Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Class 10 examinations Tuesday. The examinations were earlier cancelled due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, a total of 20,97,128 students had appeared for the exams and a total of 20,76,997 have got the pass marks.

From Odisha over 43,000 students were rated for the CBSE Class X exams. Bhubaneswar has a pass percentage of 99.62 per cent while for the state the figure is 99.04 per cent.

Girls have done better than the boys with 99.24% of them succeeding in the exams while the pass percentage of boys stands at 98.89 per cent. All the transgenders who were rated by the CBSE board have attained pass marks.

While 2,00,962 students scored between 90 % to 95 %, 57,824 students were awarded 95 % and above marks.

To check their marks, students can visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Besides, the results can also be checked on the UMANG and DigiLocker apps, which can be accessed by both Android and iOS phone users.

Notably, CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams were cancelled this year owing to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The students have been awarded marks on the basis of their performance in internal exams, periodic tests, half-yearly/mid-yearly exams and pre-board exams.

PNN