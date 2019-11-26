New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would introduce major changes in the pattern of question papers for classes 10 and 12 by 2023 to boost creative, critical and analytical thinking among students.

It is the need of the hour keeping in mind country’s future, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said at the school education summit organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

“While this year students of Class 10 will get 20 per cent objective questions and 10 per cent questions would be based on creative thinking, by 2023 question papers for classes 10 and 12 will be based on creative, innovative and critical thinking,” informed Tripathi.

“There is also a need to promote proper linkages and bonding among key stakeholders in the schooling system including infrastructure, teachers, parents and students,” Tripathi added.

Schools must devote more time to teachers who need to be trained rigorously and be groomed for three to six months to become mentors, highly motivated communicator, expressive, have critical thinking and emotional balance, pointed out Tripathi.

Vocational subjects do not find many takers in India due to factors like lack of employability, poor value and absence of stability in the market, he said. Tripathi said that the new education policy aims at bridging the gap between vocational and main subjects.

“The new policy has recommended that vocational subjects need to be a part of the five subjects, it would be a good move. The NEP also focuses on different aspects like early childhood care, teacher training, promoting vocational education and thus, it would be a challenge to implement the same,” he stated.

PTI