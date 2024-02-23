New Delhi: Tyre maker Ceat Friday said the company will sponsor certain segments of IPL matches entailing an aggregate cost of about Rs 240 crore over five years.

The company has been selected as an official partner by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to sponsor certain segments of the IPL matches, with an aggregate spend of about Rs 240 crore over five years, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Ceat is the flagship company of the RPG Group. It sells tyres for two-wheelers as well as passenger and commercial vehicles, among others.

Shares of the company were trading 0.12 per cent up at Rs 2,908 apiece on the BSE.

PTI