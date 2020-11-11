Berhampur: In a bid to keep COVID-19 situation under control, Ganjam collector Vijay Amrit Kulange has advised the people of the district to celebrate ‘Green Diwali’ this November 14.

“All of us must take precautions during the pandemic as fear of further spread of COVID-19 is still present in the district. We have to celebrate Diwali inside our houses without any firecrackers and guests. The state government has banned bursting of firecrackers during the festival and we must abide by the rules.”

Even though COVID-19 cases in Ganjam district has come down considerably, people have to take extra caution to avoid any further spread of the disease. The deadly disease must be contained till the discovery of a vaccine, Kulange added.

“We can’t rule out possibilities of the second wave of COVID-19 in Ganjam. Wearing masks, washing hands with sanitiser at regular intervals, keeping away from crowded places, maintaining social distance and other precautions can only help us prevent the second wave of the pandemic and its further contamination,” the collector said.

Notably, the state government has placed a ban on selling of firecrackers till November 30.

PNN