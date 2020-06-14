Mumbai: The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide Sunday came as a shock to his fans as well as friends in the film industry. Many celebrities expressed their grief over his death on social media.

This is how they reacted:

Akshay Kumar: Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family.

Sonali Bendre Behl: So so shocked by the news. Rest in peace Sushant… such a young, fantastic actor & a fellow book lover. Broken heart! I hope you find your peace. #SushantSinghRajput

Manish Malhotra: Absolutely shocked and taken aback. This is beyond understanding; RIP #SushantSinghRajput you will be missed dearly.

Varun Dhawan: I really can’t believe this. Sushant was a wonderful actor and I still remember the times I spent with him. His performance always inspired me. Deepest condolences to his fans and family. RIP #SushantSinghRajput

Ankit Tiwari: Just heard about the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away! Truly saddened by the same. May he Rest in peace 🙏🏻 My condolences to his loved ones.

Karan Johar: This is heartbreaking….I have such strong memories of the times we have shared …I can’t believe this ….Rest in peace my friend…when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain….

Mahesh Babu: Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput‘s untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent… Too young to go… May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss.

Neha Kakkar: I wish life had an Undo button like computers RIP# SushantSinghRajput

Aditi Rao Hydari: No just No #SushantSinghRajput

Hardik Pandya: Extremely heartbreaking news Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput. Met him a few times and he was such a jovial guy. Strength to all his loved ones. My heart cries for him.

Actor Shahid Kapoor wrote: “Just heard the shocking news about Sushant. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: “This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh was deeply saddened. “Shocked beyond words #SushantSinghRajput no more …. deeply saddened,” Riteish expressed his grief.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote to say he could not believe the news. “I can’t believe this at all… it’s shocking… a beautiful actor and a good friend… it’s disheartening .#RestInPeace my friend,” Nawazuddin posted.

I can’t believe this at all… it’s shocking… a beautiful actor and a good friend… it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s shared similar sentiments. He wrote: “Wtf .. this is not true.”

“Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput,” wrote Dulquer Salman.



Swara Bhasker tweeted: “No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking and sad beyond words!

“Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don’t know what you were going through but I’m sorry for your suffering,” she added.

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill tweeted: “Shocked ..saddened .. not an age to go ..not a way to go .. tragic .. #ripsushantsinghrajput.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence here on Sunday morning in an apparent suicide, a police official said. He was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police.

A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and details of the apparent suicide are awaited, said the official. Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.