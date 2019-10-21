Having a baby is a miracle in itself. It totally changes the life of parents giving them a reason to live, be content and work hard. But, happiness doubles if twins are born in a family.
There are many celebrities who are proud parents to twin babies. Let’s have a look:
- Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt: Sanjay Dutt with his present wife Maanayata became a father of double bond of joy. On October 21, 2010, the couple welcomed the twins to the world, Shahraan and Iqra. As he wrote: “They are the world to me!”
- Celina Jaitley and Peter Haag: Celina first welcomed two boys to the world with her Australian based hotelier. Twins, Winston and Viraaj, were born March 24, 2012. Then on September 10, 2017, Celina became the mother of another pair of boys, Arthur and Shamsher. Unfortunately, Shamsher died from a heart defect at the age of 20 days.
- Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha: They have been together since 1980 and they have three children. Their sons, Luv and Kush are twins. They are named after the sons of the Indian King Lord Rama and his wife Sita. Today, all their children are grown up and try to follow their father’s footsteps.
- Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber: Former adult actress Sunny Leone is a proud mother to two twin babies, Noah and Asher. She also has adopted a cute baby girl Nisha along with her husband.