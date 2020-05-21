Thiruvananthapuram: As Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned 60 Thursday, celebrities took to their social media to wish the ‘complete star’ on the milestone.

Winner of five National Awards, for those in the industry he is Lal, but those who consider him near refer to him as ‘Laletten’.

Mohanlal will next be seen in Drishyam -2. He is all set to make his directorial debut with Barroz, a 3 D film and is expected to go on the floors next year.

Here’s what friends and colleagues wished for the Malayalam cine icon:

Prithviraj Sukumaran: Happy birthday Chettan! @mohanlal

Nivin Pauly: Happy birthday Laletta @Mohanlal

Aju Varghesee: The legend, the master, and unbelievably humble human…. Wishing you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lal sir #HappyBirthdayMohanlal @Mohanlal

Hansika Motwani: Wishing a happy birthday to the complete actor @Mohanlal sir #HappyBirthdaymohanlal. Lucky to have worked with you 🙂 have a blessed year sir.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Happy birthday @Mohanlal sir, peace, happiness & success in life always. Stay Healthy . Stay blessed.

KS Chithra: Wishing The Complete actor Shri @Mohanlal #Lalettan a very Happy Birthday. May GOD always bless you, Suchi, Appu & Maya with a long, happy, healthy, peaceful and prosperous life. Have a wonderful Birthday. #KSChithra #Mohanlal.

Tovino Thomas: Happy Birthday Laletta 🙂 #HappyBirthdayMohanlal.

Manjima Mohan: Happy bday to one of my all time favourite actors! #happybdaylaletta @Mohanlal.

Suresh Menon: Happy Birthday dear @mohanlal flash back to a still from Bhramaram . One of my best roles in my career where I got to play a negative role. But working with Lal Sir was the ultimate experience that any actor can go through. Stay safe stay blessed Mohanlal The complete actor.

Harish Kalyan: Happy birthday to the complete actor @Mohanlal sir. One of the finest actors in the Indian Cinema. It has always been a treat to watch you on screen Sir! #HappyBirthdayMohanlal #HappyBirthdayLaletta.