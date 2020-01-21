Jajpur: An entrepreneur has allegedly misrepresented facts while seeking environmental nod from the Union Forest and Environment Ministry to set up a cement plant at Jakhpura near Kalinganagar.

The Chettinad Cement Corporation Private Ltd was interested to set up a cement factory on khata No. 419 at Jakhpura under Danagadi tehsil in the district. The plant will produce 2X 1.0 million tonne pozzolana portland cement, portland slag cement (PSC), OPC and slag from its blast furnace.

This has sparked resentment among the residents after contents of the report became public.

Expressing concern over the development, residents and environmental outfits have warned of resistance to the plant.

Over 30,000 villagers of Kudumi Sahi, Kacherigaon, Arasahi, Dasamania, Barapala, Mahulipala and Jakhpura are likely to be affected by the pollution emanating from the plant.

The firm allegedly manipulated the outcome of the public hearing on establishment of its plant held at Danagadi Bhawan March 6, 2019 and submitted its report to Union Forest and Environment Ministry.

About 600 persons opposed the plan proposal at the public hearing. However, the plant reported that 209 persons opposed the establishment of the unit. The report also overruled the need for displacement although seven villages exist within a radius of 100 metres from the plant. The environmental assessment report mentions that no village exists within a radius of 10-km from the plant.

A reply by Danagadi tehsil office under Right to Information Act (RTI) mentions that the plant is being set up on a forest land. The plant authorities have cleverly managed to conceal information about forests and water bodies in their application seeking environmental clearance from the ministry.

Sources said, residents in the vicinity of the plant opposed the cement factory at the public hearing conducted by the state pollution control board March 6, last year. Over 600 persons opposed the plant in writing while 47 persons opposed it verbally.

The residents welcomed the industry but set conditions for the entrepreneurs to fulfil before the factory comes up. They demanded that the company should address the displacement of the affected persons, provide employment to locals, take care of heal services and transport facilities and take measures to protect environment before setting up the plant.

The residents drew the attention of the SPCB member-secretary March 15, but to no avail.

When contacted, SPCB regional officer Pramod Kumar Behera said the public hearing was conducted on the due date and the report has been submitted to the authorities. However, a committee will issue environmental clearance.

