Baripada: Veteran freedom fi ghter Banchhanidhi Biswal, who took part in India’s independence movement as a teenager, died Saturday night at the age of 102. District authorities accorded him state honours Sunday by draping his body with the Indian National Flag before his funeral.

Born November 27, 1924, in Sajanagada village under Nilagiri block of Baleshwar district, Biswal had been living with his son here in Mayurbhanj district.

He joined the Praja Meli movement at age 14 and became an active member of the “Banar Sena,” using patriotic songs to urge people to refuse paying taxes to the British.

In 1942, he was detained by the then Nilagiri ruler for his role in the freedom movement and was released after paying a fine.

Baripada MLA Prakash Soren, Additional District Magistrate Ishwar Nayak and several other dignitaries and residents paid their last respects.