Raighar/Umarkot: A man and his two minor sons died while his wife and another son sustained critical injuries after a truck hit their motorcycle at Deobharandi under Raighar block in Nabarangpur district Sunday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Babulal Gond, his 6-year-old son Tushar Gond and 3-year-old son Pradeep Gond.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 5:30 pm when a truck bearing registration number CG-04-MY-1502 was travelling from Raighar towards Kundei on the state highway struck the motorcycle from behind and dragged it for a considerable distance. Babulal and his two sons died on the spot.

Babulal’s wife and their 10-year-old son sustained critical injuries.

They were initially taken to Hatabharandi Community Health Centre and later shifted to Umarkot Sub-Divisional Hospital for advanced treatment.

The incident sparked protests, with local residents blocking the road.