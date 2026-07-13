Chhatrapur: A woman’s body has been recovered beside the Chennai-Howrah railway tracks passing through Humbar village near the Chhatrapur Municipality.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Komal Kiran Sahu, daughter of Bikram Kishore Sahu of Jayadev Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

Notably, local residents spotted the body of an unidentified woman near the railway tracks in Humbar village Saturday and informed the police.

Upon receiving this information, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) jointly recovered the body and initiated an investigation.

While the cause of death remains unclear, the body has been sent to the MKCG MCH in Brahmapur for post-mortem.

However, based on the preliminary investigation, police suspect it might be a railway accident.

The police further informed that a scientific team reached the spot and collected necessary evidence.

GRP Brahmapur has registered a case (48/2026) in this connection.