Basta: The husband of a district council member sustained critical injuries in an organised attack allegedly by a group of villagers in Baleshwar district Sunday, in an incident that has sparked allegations of a “kangaroo court.” Videos of the assault have gone viral on social media.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Kumar Bugudi, husband of Zilla Parishad member Bishnupriya Bugudi from Zone 14 of Basta block.

The incident occurred in Kundupur village.

According to police complaints, the dispute stemmed from an alleged unpaid construction bill dating back to 2023.

Bijay Behera, a resident of Kundupur, claimed Sanjay owed him about Rs 7 lakh for masonry and labour charges related to house construction and other building works.

Despite earlier meetings and a written settlement, the payment was allegedly never made. The incident occurred when Sanjay was passing through the village Sunday.

Bijay, his wife and several labourers allegedly confronted him and demanded the pending payment.

A heated argument followed. Bijay’s wife alleged in her complaint that Sanjay abused her with obscene language, dragged her and tore her clothes.

Sanjay was then allegedly overpowered, tied with a rope and dragged through the village before being beaten by a group of people.

He sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the Basta Community Health Centre. Police said both sides have filed written complaints.

Separate cases (373/26 and 374/26) have been registered, and an investigation is underway.