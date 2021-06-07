Bhubaneswar: An inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) of Central government Monday started field visits to cyclone Yaas-impacted districts of Odisha to conduct a ground-level assessment of damages caused by the cyclone.

The IMCT members had arrived in Bhubaneswar Sunday.

According to a source, the assessment will continue till Tuesday. The team, led by Joint Secretary Sunil Kumar Banwal from Ministry of Home Affairs, will visit different impacted areas in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara districts, an official source informed.

The team, which includes four Odia officers, will hold discussions with local administration and speak to affected people during the visit.

The IMCT will be divided into two sub-teams and each of them will visit two districts by Tuesday before leaving for New Delhi, a member of the central team said.

Moreover, the IMCT members will hold discussions with Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena and discuss the damage assessment.

Notably, the state government had earlier pegged losses caused by the cyclone at Rs 610 crore. Around Rs 520 crore of the total losses incurred were caused to government infrastructure and nearly Rs 90 crore were caused to private properties in Odisha.

PNN