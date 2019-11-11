Ghasipura: Acting upon allegations of unavailability of basic services and poor infrastructure at state-run hospitals here, a team of ‘Kayakalp’— formed by the Union government to monitor cleanliness in government-run hospitals and enhance the quality of public health facilities— will visit Keonjhar district.

The delegation is likely to take a tour of Keonjhar hospitals from November 22.

Meanwhile, the Health department in the district has been working tirelessly to set things right before the visit of the high-profile team.

According to locals, the government is pumping in crores of rupees for the upkeep of the government-run hospitals here but nothing is being maintained by the hospital authority.

The ‘Kayakalp’ members will conduct a review of various programmes and projects being implemented under the National Health Mission, apart from taking stock of the existing health infrastructure including cleanliness and sanitation.

The health officials here have been busy to deck up the hospital before the arrival of the central team.

In this regard, a district-level team paid a visit to the Anandpur sub-divisional hospital, Saturday. The team checked if the hospital was giving importance to cleanliness apart from the treatment facilities.

While the team was inspecting healthcare facilities at the casualty, medicine and maternity and childcare wards of the hospital, it was observed that issues such as cleanliness and sanitation still plagued the place. Medical wastages were seen strewn on the floors at all wards; the hospital walls were also found in bad shape with green algae dotting them.

Expressing concern over the bad shape of the hospital, the team instructed the hospital staff to clean all the wards properly within a week i.e. before the arrival of central team.

Following the instruction of the district-level team, the hospital authority has awarded a tender to a contractor to keep the hospital premises clean.

Notably, the ‘Kayakalp’ team, formed by the Central government, promotes cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in government hospitals.

PNN