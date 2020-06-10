New Delhi: Central teams have been deputed to assist state health officials in six cities. They will help in reviewing the public health measures being undertaken to combat COVID-19. The six cities are Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore. They are among the major contributors to India’s rising tally of coronavirus infections.

These teams will provide technical support and handhold the state health departments and municipal health officials. They will also help in setting up new measures to prevent the coronavirus infections from spiking, the Union Health Ministry said. The teams will visit these cities within the next one week. They will submit a daily report of activities undertaken in collaboration with the local administration there.

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai have crossed 51,000, while the national capital has reported more than 31,000 cases. Ahmedabad has reported nearly 15,000 cases while Chennai has over 22,000 cases.

The ministry had earlier said Tuesday that high-level multi-disciplinary central teams have been deployed in over 50 districts and municipal bodies. These districts and bodies are spread across 15 states and UTs, witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases. The teams will assist local administrations in containment and management of COVID-19 outbreak there.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that the number of recoveries has exceeded the total COVID-19 active cases for the first time Wednesday. India reported close to 10,000 new instances of the infection pushing the country’s cumulative caseload to over 2.7 lakh.

The country’s death toll has also risen to 7,745, according to the Health Ministry data updated till 8.00am. The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,33,632 while 1,35,205 people have recovered. As many as 5,991 patients were cured of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. “Thus, 48.9 per cent of the patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

As per the global evidence, 80 per cent of COVID cases are mild cases. The remaining 20 per cent may develop complications which would require hospitalisation. Out of the hospitalised cases of COVID-19 only five per cent may require ICU care, the official said.

According to ICMR, a total of 50,61,332 samples have been tested till 9.00am with 1,45,216 samples tested in the last 24 hours.