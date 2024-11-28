New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Power has drawn up plans to invest Rs 9.12 lakh crore to expand power transmission infrastructure in the country by 2031-32, Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik has informed the Rajya Sabha.

According to the National Electricity Plan (Transmission), 1.91 lakh kilometres (km) of transmission lines and 1274 Giga Volt Ampere (GVA) of transformation capacity would be added (at 220 kV and above voltage level) in the 10-year period from 2022-23 to 2031-32. Additionally, 33.25 GW of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) bi-pole links are also planned, the minister said.

The inter-regional transmission capacity is planned to increase to 143 GW by 2026-27 and further to 168 GW by 2031-32, from the present level of 119 GW.

The plan also highlights new technology options in transmission, cross-border interconnections and private sector participation in transmission.

The Transmission Plan provides visibility to the Electricity Generators, Equipment Manufacturers, Transmission Service Providers (TSP) and investors for the growth opportunities in the Transmission Sector.

The National Electricity Plan (Transmission) also covers the existing, under implementation, and planned interconnections with neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

In another written reply, the minister said that at present, 28 hydroelectric projects (HEP) aggregating to 13,997.5 MW and five Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) aggregating to 6,050 MW are under construction in the country.

Detailed project reports of 28 HEPs aggregating to 19,460 MW and four PSPs aggregating to 4,100 MW have been approved by the Central Electricity Authority.

He stated that as many as 11 HEPs aggregating to 8,036 MW and 44 PSPs aggregating to 60,050 MW are under Survey & Investigation (S&I).

At present, 29,200 MW of coal-based capacity is under construction, 18400 MW of capacity has been awarded and 47,240 MW of candidate capacity is under consideration, he added. The minister further informed that as of October 31, a total of 1,27,050 MW of renewable energy capacity is under implementation while 89,690 MW is under the bidding process.