New Delhi: Centre Monday announced seven big programmes for the holistic growth of the agriculture and allied sectors with a total outlay of nearly Rs 14,000 crore, as it aims to improve farmers’ income.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved seven big-ticket programmes related to the farm sector, including a Rs 2,817-crore digital agriculture mission and a Rs 3,979-crore scheme for crop science.

Briefing reporters here, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that these comprehensive programmes are aimed at enhancing farmers’ income.

The focus of these programmes would be on research & education, climate resilience, natural resource management and digitisation in the agriculture sector along with emphasis on growth of horticulture and livestock sectors.

The Cabinet has approved crop science for food and nutritional security programmes with a total outlay Rs 3,979 crore. In this programme, six pillars have been included in the programme with a focus on preparing the farmers for climate resilient crop sciences and food security for 2047.

These six pillars are — Research and Education; Plant Genetic Resource Management; Genetic improvement for food and fodder crop; Pulse and oilseed crop improvement; Improvement of commercial crops; and Research on insects, microbes, pollinators.

The Cabinet also approved an outlay of Rs 2,291 crore for strengthening agricultural education, management and social sciences. This programme will be under Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

The aim is to modernise agri research and education in line with New Education Policy 2020. The use of latest technology like Digital DPI, Al, big data, remote, etc will be promoted and the programme includes natural farming and climate resilience.

The Cabinet also approved the Digital Agriculture Mission with a total investment of Rs 2,817 crore. There are two foundation pillars in the project — Agri Stack and Krishi Decision Support System.

The minister said a Rs 1,702 crore scheme has also been cleared for sustainable livestock health and their production.

Other major schemes cleared by the Cabinet relate to sustainable development for horticulture (Rs 860 crore), strengthening of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Rs 1,202 crore, and Natural Resource Management Rs 1,115 crore.

The total allocation for all the sevens adds up to over Rs 13,960 crore.

