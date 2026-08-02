Ayodhya: A medical student is being questioned by officials in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya for allegedly noting down a formula used to make bombs, sources said Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sarfaraz, is a first-year Lab Technician student at the Rajshri Dashrath Medical College.

According to sources, the medical college authorities informed the police regarding the accused. He had allegedly written down the bomb-making formula while on duty at night.

Sarfaraz, a native of UP’s Balrampur, lived in a rented house right next to the medical college in Ayodhya. According to his landlord, he was a quiet person who kept to himself. He kept his room closed while studying and was seen only when entering or leaving the premises.

The landlord claimed that a T-shirt bearing the slogan “Jai Shri Ram” was recovered from Sarfaraz, and he had also been spotted wearing it on several occasions.

Police have reportedly recovered objectionable documents from the rented accommodation of the accused and have sealed his room.

Sources said that he is being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, the Intelligence Wing, and other senior officials since Saturday and that the interrogation is still underway.

In July, the Bengaluru City Police had traced the sender of a hoax bomb threat email sent to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in the city and identified the accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, police officials said.

The police said the individual was found to be mentally ill, and further investigation was underway.

Following a complaint lodged by the Administrative Officer of the ISRO headquarters, the Sanjaynagar Police had registered a case and launched an investigation.

A special investigation team comprising police officers and staff was formed to trace the sender.

Through technical analysis and examination of digital evidence, the team tracked the origin of the email to Ghaziabad, where the suspect was identified and secured.

The accused was identified as Nishanth Tyagi, an unemployed man whom the Bengaluru City Police claimed is “mentally ill”.

Police had also seized an electronic device allegedly used to send the threatening email.