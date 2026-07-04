New Delhi: In one of the most significant actions taken in recent years against cross-border terrorism, the Central government has designated 23 Pakistan-based individuals as terrorists under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The move is aimed at weakening the leadership, recruitment, financing and operational networks of Pakistan-backed terror organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), along with their affiliated groups.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released a set of notifications to include the names in the Fourth Schedule of the UAPA, which gives the government the power to declare people as terrorists if they indulge in any terrorist activity.

HMO India took to social media ‘X’ and said, “Pursuing Modi Ji’s vision of zero tolerance against terror, the MHA today declared 23 dreaded terror functionaries as terrorists under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.”

“The designated terrorists are involved in anti-India activities, carrying out terror attacks, inciting terror, trafficking arms, infiltrating through the border, facilitating terrorist organisations, raising funds and recruiting terrorists. Out of the 23 terrorists announced today, 17 are Pakistani nationals and 6 are Indian nationals. However, all of them at present operate terrorist activities from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir,” the HMO India added.

“The Modi govt is determined to rip apart every terror module to shield India and its people,” it added.

According to sources, the decision is part of the Centre’s broader strategy to dismantle the infrastructure supporting terrorism from across the border. The government has been focusing not only on proscribed organisations but also on the individuals responsible for recruitment, radicalisation, financing, logistics and infiltration of terrorists into India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among those designated is Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, who has been identified as a senior leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The government added that he has played a major role in recruiting and training terrorists as well as facilitating their infiltration into India. He has also been linked to the 2022 Sunjwan attack in Jammu, according to the notification issued by the MHA.

Another key figure on the list is Mohammad Mussadiq, described by the government as an important JeM handler operating from Pakistan. Authorities claim he supervised infiltration attempts and coordinated terrorist operations targeting India. Investigators have also accused him of using social media platforms to attract and recruit individuals into terrorist organisations. He has likewise been linked to the Sunjwan attack.

The government has also designated Mufti Muhammad Asghar Khan, who is alleged to have served as a launching commander for Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists entering Jammu and Kashmir. Officials hold him responsible for planning infiltration routes and have identified him as one of the alleged masterminds behind the 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack, in which seven Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Another JeM operative included in the notification is Abdullah Jehadi. Authorities allege that he managed terrorist training camps across the border and facilitated the movement of militants into Jammu and Kashmir. He has also been accused of involvement in the Nagrota attack as well as other terrorist incidents targeting India.

Several members linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba have also been included in the latest list. Among them is Firdous Ahmad Bhat, who is accused of acting as a launching commander responsible for helping foreign terrorists cross into India while arranging weapons and ammunition for attacks.

The government has also named Haroon Rashid Ganai, currently believed to be based in Pakistan. Officials allege that he has been actively involved in recruiting young people into terrorist ranks and arranging arms and logistical support for attacks planned against India.

Besides these individuals, the notifications include Bilal Ahmad Mir, Abid Quyoom Lone, Nazir Ahmed Gujjar, Abdul Rauf, Ashfaq Ahmad, Owais Farooz, and several others. According to the government, these individuals have allegedly participated in terror conspiracies, facilitated terror financing, provided logistical assistance, coordinated infiltration, and supported the execution of terrorist attacks.

The complete list of newly designated terrorists includes Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, Mohammad Mussadiq, Mufti Muhammad Asghar Khan, Hafiz Abdul Shakoor, Abdullah Jehadi, Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Ghulam Fareed, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Abid Quyoom Lone, Nazir Ahmed Gujjar, Abdul Rauf, Ashfaq Ahmad, Hafiz Khalid Waleed, Maulana Saifullah Khalid, Mohammad Yaqoob, Molana Yousaf Taibi, Owais Farooz, Qari Yaqub Sheikh, Rana Iftikhar, Waseem Noor Jat, Mohammed Shaheed Faisal, Maulana Imdad Ullah Makki, and Haroon Rashid Ganai.

This move is part of the overall strategy of the government to target not only the terror groups, but the individuals behind the recruitment, finance, training and operational networks of these groups. Following the amendments to the UAPA, which came into force in 2019, the Centre has frequently made use of this law to designate individual terrorists.