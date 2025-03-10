New Delhi: Acting swiftly on the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre Monday cleared the appointment of Justice Joymalya Bagchi to the apex court.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), has appointed Justice Bagchi, a Judge of the Calcutta High Court, as an SC judge.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Joymalya Bagchi, Judge of the Calcutta High Court, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

In its meeting held March 6, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the name of Justice Bagchi for elevation as a judge of the apex court.

While recommending his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the Bench of the Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the Calcutta High Court, said the statement released by SC Collegium.

Justice Bagchi stands at serial number 11 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices. Appointed as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in June 2011, he was transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh January 4, 2021. He was repatriated to the High Court at Calcutta November 8, 2021, and has been functioning there since then. He has served as a Judge of the High Court for more than 13 years.

On the retirement of Justice K.V. Viswanathan May 25, 2031, Justice Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement ​​October 2, 2031.

Justice Bagchi would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the Chief Justice of India.

After the retirement of Justice Altamas Kabir July 18, 2013, as the Chief Justice of India (CJI), there has not been any Chief Justice of India from the Calcutta High Court.

IANS