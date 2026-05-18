New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra Monday withdrew his petition before the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order taking cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) complaint in a money laundering case linked to a 2008 land deal in Gurugram’s Shikohpur village.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Manoj Jain allowed the withdrawal after counsel for Vadra informed the Delhi High Court that the petitioner was “not interested in pursuing the present petition” and sought to withdraw it unconditionally.

“At the outset, Mr Prateek K. Chadha, counsel for the petitioner, submits that the petitioners are not interested in pursuing the petition and seek to withdraw it,” Justice Jain said, while disposing of the matter and keeping all rights and contentions of the parties open.

The development came days after the ED strongly opposed Vadra’s plea, contending that it was based on “false and incorrect” legal submissions.

During the previous hearing, ED counsel Zoheb Hossain had objected to the maintainability of the petition and alleged that Vadra’s plea contained “complete false statements on law”.

Last week, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Vadra, had argued that the ED lacked jurisdiction to initiate proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), since the predicate offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act were not “scheduled offences” at the time of the alleged transaction between 2008 and 2012.

Opposing the plea, the federal anti-money laundering agency had argued that the submission was legally incorrect. It had contended that offences such as Section 467 IPC were part of the PMLA schedule since its inception and claimed that Vadra’s plea contained “complete false statements on law”.

After hearing preliminary submissions from both sides, the Delhi High Court had declined to grant immediate relief to Vadra and adjourned the matter for further hearing to May 18.

Meanwhile, a Special PMLA Court at Rouse Avenue has granted bail to Vadra after he appeared in compliance with a summons issued following cognisance of the ED’s prosecution complaint.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra granted him bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with one surety of the like amount and listed the matter for arguments on charge July 10.

The case arises from alleged irregularities in a land transaction involving 3.53 acres in Haryana’s Shikohpur village.

According to the ED, Vadra’s company, Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, purchased the land in February 2008 for Rs 7.50 crore from Omkareshwar Properties Private Limited.

The federal anti-money laundering agency has alleged that no actual payment was made and that the sale deed contained false declarations, including reference to a cheque that was never issued or encashed.

The ED has further claimed that the land was undervalued to evade stamp duty and that proceeds of crime were routed through multiple entities allegedly controlled by Vadra.

The probe agency has identified Rs 58 crore as proceeds of crime and provisionally attached 43 immovable properties worth Rs 38.69 crore linked to Vadra and associated entities.

Earlier on April 15, a special court at Rouse Avenue had taken cognisance of the ED’s prosecution complaint and issued summons to Vadra and eight others.