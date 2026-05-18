New Delhi: India Monday voiced deep concern over a drone attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as it marked a dangerous escalation in the West Asia conflict.

New Delhi’s reaction came a day after a drone struck a generator near the Gulf nation’s sole nuclear power plant, sparking a fire on the complex’s perimeter.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said it is working to determine the source of the drone strike.

The incident triggered fears of a sharp escalation in tensions across West Asia.

India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy, it said.