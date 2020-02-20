Itanagar: Reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting the unique culture of the Northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Thursday misinformation was spread after abrogation of Article 370 that identical fate awaited Article 371 in the region.

Most of the states that have special provisions under Article 371 are in the Northeast. These provisions are aimed at preserving their cultural heritage and customary laws.

Addressing a gathering to mark the 34th foundation day of Arunachal Pradesh, Shah said the Northeast was only geographically united with the rest of India before 2014 when Narendra Modi assumed office of the prime minister.

“The real emotional integration of the region with the rest of the country happened only under the Modi government,” he said.

Shah said, “Misinformation was spread after abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, that Article 371 will also be scrapped. It will never happen. Nobody has any such intention.”

Referring to the problems of militancy and inter-state boundary disputes in the region, the home minister said the Modi government was committed to their resolution.

“When we come to seek your votes in 2024, the Northeast will have been free from problems like militancy and inter-state strife,” he said.

