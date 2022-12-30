Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted Friday that the Union government is making record investments for railway infrastructure modernisation. Narendra Modi made this observation during his address after virtually flagging off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express. Modi said that railway stations, including the one at New Jalpaiguri, are being developed on the lines of airports.

The prime minister launched four railway projects for West Bengal and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri railway station.

Noting that doubling of tracks and electrification is underway at a record speed, Modi said that the eastern and western freight corridors will bring revolutionary changes to India’s economy.

“Today’s ‘Vande Bharat’ train was launched from the land where ‘Vande Mataram’ slogan was coined. The launch date of December 30 is significant as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had hoisted the Tricolour in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on this day in 1943,” Modi said.

“In the 21st century, for rapid development of the country, growth and reform of railways is essential. A nationwide campaign is underway to transform railways,” Modi informed.

Modi noted that new airports, waterways, ports and roads are being constructed to ensure seamless connectivity for people. “India is also working towards boosting its Jal Shakti. A cruise will set sail January 13 from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh. The 3,200-km-long journey will be the first-of-its kind in the world and it is a reflection of the growing cruise tourism in the country,” Modi said.

The prime minister also spoke on the issue of water pollution. Modi said that the Centre is laying stress on preventing pollution of rivers.

“West Bengal will have 25 new sewage treatment projects, 11 of which have already been completed, while seven will be launched during the day,” Modi said.

The PM said that modern sewage treatment plants are being developed keeping in mind the requirements of future. “In this year of ‘Azaadi ke Amrit Kaal’, we will adopt forward-looking approach to take India ahead. The world is looking at India with great faith; every Indian has to exert himself to live up to this expectation,” added the prime minister.

Modi also flagged off train services along the 6.5-km-stretch of Joka-Taratala section of Kolkata Metro built at a cost of Rs 2,477 crore. He also dedicated to the nation four railway projects. The 25.8-km-long third line on the busy Boinchi-Shaktigarh route, on which 70 pairs of trains run daily, was developed at a cost of Rs 424 crore. The new line has created additional capacity for 21 pairs of trains.

Modi also launched the 25.4-km-long fourth line between Dankuni and Chandanpur built at a cost Rs 600 crore. The PM also dedicated to the nation the 25.4-km double line between Nimtita and New Farakka, constructed at Rs 269 crore, and doubling of tracks between Ambari Falakata and New Maynaguri stations, and New Mainaguri and Gumanihat, built at a total cost of Rs 2,093 crore.

Earlier in the day, Modi virtually flagged off Vande Bharat Express in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Also present on the occasion were Governor CV Ananda Bose and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.