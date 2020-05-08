New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Friday the Government must start giving transparency to its actions in fighting COVID-19. It should do so by cooperating with states and making them partners in decision-making.

Rahul addressed Friday a press conference through video conference. He said the lockdown is not an on/off switch. It is a transition which requires cooperation of all – Centre, states, district magistrates and the people of India.

The Congress leader also called upon the prime minister to devolve power and take the states and district magistrates into confidence.

“We need to decentralise power in dealing with the virus. If we keep this fight only in the PMO, we will lose. The PM must devolve power. If we centralise, there will be a calamity. PM has to trust chief ministers and chief ministers have to trust district magistrates,” asserted Rahul.

Rahul also called upon the government to tell the people what criteria it would use to open the lockdown or continue it post May 17.

Details to follow

PTI