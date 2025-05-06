Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Civil Aviation Monday granted in-principle approval for a greenfield airport in Puri.

“The decision to establish an airport in Puri will provide a major boost to religious tourism, regional development and the overall connectivity in the region,” the ministry said in a release.

“This decision marks an important milestone for Puri and Odisha and is in line with the government’s commitment to strengthening last-mile air connectivity and making air travel accessible to all,” it added.

The ministry also gave in-principle approval for a greenfield airport in Rajasthan’s Kota.

“The proposed airport will not only serve Kota city, known as a major educational and industrial hub, but will also cater to the growing population and economic activity in the Hadoti region,” it said.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has granted the in-principle approval for the establishment of the greenfield airports, the release said. Notably, India is one of the world’s fastest-growing civil aviation markets and has more than 150 operational airports.

PNN