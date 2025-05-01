Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar to review aviation and network infrastructure development across the state, with a focus on strengthening air connectivity and modernising existing facilities.

The meeting covered proposals for a greenfield airport at Paradip, the development of the Shri Jagannath International Airport (SJIA) in Puri, and the upgradation of Rourkela Airport.

To boost regional connectivity, the development of airstrips in Jaipur, Dandbose, Rangeilunda, Gotma, Satibhata, Raisuan, Tusura, Jamadarpali, Malkangiri, and Amarda Road, among others, was also discussed.

The Chief Minister also reviewed plans for constructing heliports in 15 districts and developing the Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre (BPAC) at Birasal airstrip in Dhenkanal. The Public Works Department was designated as the nodal agency to fast-track the development.

Majhi emphasised the need to establish world-class aviation infrastructure, including airports, helipads, and drone hubs, while calling for the modernisation of state-owned airports.

The meeting was attended by senior state officials, including Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, and Principal Secretaries from key departments.

PNN