Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to set up a centre of excellence (CoE) at Result Based Management (RBM) on the premises of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration (GAA) here. The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) would be a knowledge partner for the CoE.

This was decided during a high-level meeting held virtually under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Wednesday.

Tripathy directed the officials to study and analyze the pan-Odisha issues along with local specific problems for finding long lasting ‘people-centric solutions’.

Pan-Odisha issues like ground level functioning of piped water supply projects, the issues that disrupt their functioning and the realistic solutions for their sustainability would provide valuable inputs for planning and execution, he said.

It was decided that the CoE would also analyze location-specific issues like whether people harnessed the benefit of irrigation projects for raising muti-crops, whether all government facilities created were put to maximum utilisation, what could be a localised approach to address chronic malnutrition, what best practices could be replicated and others.

Academy Director General SP Thakur said, “At present, a knowledge management centre (KMC) is functioning in GAA. The proposed Centre of Excellence would further strengthen the KMC.”

Thakur said that the CoE would look into the real problems at ground level through independent researchers. People would be the “real consultants” from whom suggestions for possible solution will be elicited.

The research would focus on the suggestions from people who encounter a particular problem, the DG said.

He said the research for an identified issue would be completed in two months and solution oriented findings would be put forth by the third month. The outcomes of the study would be useful both for training and policy making purposes.

The CoE would also extend its support for implementation of corrective measures against the problems studied if the government decides.