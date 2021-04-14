Bhubaneswar: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned 14 national highway projects stretching 314.17 km in length and worth Rs 1,144.29 crore for Odisha.

This was informed by Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Wednesday.

The Ministry also accorded few of the road safety works as well worth Rs 1.42 crore.

According to a source, the 14 sanctioned projects include widening, construction of road on NH-26. Four-lane, strengthening of double lane with paved shoulder stretching from Barpali to Bolangir has been sanctioned with a budgetary provision of Rs 414.24 crore.

Likewise, widening, construction of double lane with paved shoulder having 12m carriageway and 15m formation width stretching from Mundamarai to Ratanpur section of NH-59 has been sanctioned with a budgetary provision of Rs 125.94 crore, a Ministry official stated.

Similarly, the MRT&H has sanctioned construction work from Ch 175/880 to 181/000 kilo metre at Bhawanipatna town portion of NH-26 with a budgetary provision of Rs 3.27 crore.

The other sanctioned projects include construction work from Ch 0/000 to 35/000 kilo metre from Mohana to Malwa Ghat section of NH-326 (A) with a budgetary provision of Rs 23.21 crore.

