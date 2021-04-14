Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) issued a fresh guideline Tuesday afternoon to mandatorily equip all centres scheduled to conduct the annual Plus II examinations this year with CCTV cameras.

The centres will be scrapped for the year 2021 and will not be accorded permission to conduct the upcoming examinations if they fail to put up the cameras, an official circular issued by the CHSE in this regard stated.

The guideline was issued to Plus II examination centres, sub-centres, management hubs and self-financing Higher Secondary schools.

Controller of Examinations of the CHSE, vide his office circular dated April 13, made it clear that centres without provision of CCTV facility will not be allowed to conduct the annual Plus II examinations.

Moreover, the heads of all examination centres, sub-centres, practical laboratories and self-financing higher secondary schools have been asked to furnish CCTV installation status in SAMS e-Space by April 25. CHSE will also request to the State government to take appropriate action against defaulting institutions.

Notably, the annual Plus II examination will be held from May 18 to June 12. The exam for vocational studies will begin from May 28.

PNN