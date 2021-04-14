Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) welcomed three new members as the Royal Bengal tigress Megha gave birth to three cubs late Tuesday night.

According to a source, the three newborns were fathered by Royal Bengal tiger Nandan. The total tiger population at the NZP has gone up to 30, of which seven are white tigers, four are Melanistic tigers and 13 are Royal Bengal tigers, a Nandankanan official stated.

The health condition of Megha and her three cubs is stable now. The mother and children have been kept under CCTV surveillance for safety, the zoo authorities informed Wednesday.

Colour of the tiger cubs will become clearer after some days, the Nandankanan authorities clarified.

Notably, another white tigress Bijaya had given birth to three cubs March 28 after mating with Royal Bengal tiger Saif.

PNN