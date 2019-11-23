Bhubaneswar: The Union government has provided Rs 4,056 crore to the state against its demand for Rs 11,886 crore to undertake post-disaster work during past five years.

According to a statement by the government submitted in the Assembly, the state had sought Rs 11,886.81 crore from Centre in past five years (from 2015 to 2019). However, the Centre has allocated Rs 4056.7 crore.

The state had demanded Rs 2344.99 crore to mitigate drought in 2015. But, the Union government had sanctioned only Rs 600.52 crore, the statement said.

The state government had not sought financial aid from Centre during 2016 and 2017.

Moreover, to undertake restoration work after Cyclone Titli and subsequent floods, the Centre had provided Rs 341.72 crore against state’s demand for Rs 1534.82 crore. It means the state had received only 12 per cent of the demanded fund for Cyclone Titli.

Last year, the state government had submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking Rs 1534.82 crore. But, it did not get a single penny from the Centre.

Similarly, after Cyclone Fani, the state had demanded Rs 5227.68 crore from Centre against which the latter has allocated Rs 3114.46 crore, which is highest ever allocation in past five years.