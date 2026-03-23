Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has asked the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department of the state to take necessary action and subsequently submit an action taken report (ATR) regarding the alleged proposal to fell more than 2,000 full-grown trees for the construction of a new building at National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Rourkela. The MoEF&CC’s move came March 20 while hearing a plea filed by RTI activist Alaya Samantaray.

In its letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, the Centre said the complainant had alleged that the proposed site forms part of a dense green cover serving as an ecological buffer zone and a habitat for local flora and fauna. “It has further been stated that an alternative site within the campus, where foundation work for the Civil Engineering department has already been initiated and which reportedly involves minimal tree cover, may be considered to avoid large-scale felling of trees,” the letter stated. The Centre asked the state government to examine the issue and take necessary action in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. “An ATR in the matter may also be furnished to this office at the earliest for further necessary action at this end,” the MoEF&CC said.

In his complaint, Samantaray stated that NIT-Rourkela, spread over a lush green area in an industrial city, not only serves as a buffer zone for the campus but also acts as the ‘lungs’ of the Steel City of Rourkela. He described the greenery within the NIT campus as a paradise for diverse wildlife, flora and fauna. “Often, trees have been felled in the past within the campus for various construction activities. However, the present proposal to fell more than 2,000 full-grown trees within the campus for a new building is uncalled for and could be avoided,” he said.

Samantaray emphasised that the foundation stone for the Civil Engineering department, laid over an area of more than five acres, could easily accommodate the proposed new structures. Instead of utilising the earmarked site, the NIT authorities are proposing to fell trees at another location. He also requested the Rourkela DFO to reconsider the permission granted and direct NIT authorities to revisit their building plan and explore an alternative site, ensuring the bare minimum felling of trees