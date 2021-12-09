New Delhi: Centre Thursday handed over a revised proposal to the farmers as demanded indicating an end to over year-old agitation against the contentious farm laws.

Farmers who have been protesting for more than 15 months against farm laws and other issues, including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), have announced that they will end their protest Saturday, December 11, and return to their homes.

Soon after this, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of the farmers’ union spearheading the protests, huddled into a meeting to chart out future course of action.

The SKM will hold a monthly review meeting January 15 in Delhi.

Following the revocation of the law, the Centre had come up with a proposal which was accepted by the farmers. Based on their demand, the Centre has come out with the same in writing.

Meanwhile, the farmers protesting at the Singhu border have started removing their tents. They were also seen exchanging sweets indicating that the end of the agitation is not very far.

