New Delhi: Appreciating the state government’s efforts to reduce air pollution, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Odisha, Amar Patnaik, Thursday suggested that the Union government must consider developing carbon sinks to get rid of air pollution menace.

Speaking on behalf of the party in the Rajya Sabha, Patnaik said the intent to tackle air pollution has always been there but there are deficiencies on implementation front. He said that the Centre should consider for creation of carbon sinks to reduce air pollution.

“Carbon sinks are supported by the United Nations Environment Program. The Odisha government has also been exploring the possibilities of having carbon sinks in the state to curb this menace. We need to set up a goal for every year in reducing pollution. We are currently following a motherhood approach,” said Patnaik.

Stressing the need for educating farmers to stop stubble burning, the BJD MP said that it has been happening due to a different kind of farming practice in Punjab and Haryana.

“In Odisha, farmers do not burn crop residues. It has been in practice in Punjab and Haryana due to a different practice of farming. In Odisha, farmers cut the entire crop from the root and use the waste for feeding cattle. We need to educate the farmers that they should not burn the farms, and the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi need to develop bio park reserve to use the stubble. The respective governments shall also share the earning from these parks with the farmers,” said Patnaik.

Expressing displeasure over unused district mineral fund for tackling air pollution, Patnaik said that Rs 1,000 crore of DMF fund is lying unused in Sundargarh district. The fund has been used for developing the schools and hospitals but not for installing air purifier plants in the area. He urged the government to use the fund for reduction of air pollution too.