New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Mishra, Wednesday, attended the floor leaders’ meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold discussion on novel coronavirus via videoconferencing and suggested that the Union government should increase the allocation of funds to fight novel coronavirus.

The BJD Parliamentary Party leader in the Lok Sabha said that the Union government should consider allocating Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh crore in response to COVID-19. While speaking on the extension of lockdown, the BJD MP said that the state would support the Union government’s decision but he urged that the Centre must allow the state government to take some decisions on the lockdown. He specifically mentioned that the state governments should be allowed to take decision regarding the commencement of air travel and other services. He also requested the Prime Minister to cap on non-essential expenditures.

“The whole nation is with you in fight against coronavirus. If we need to breach the fiscal deficit then we should hesitate. The government should allocate more funds to fight this crisis,” Mishra said.

The BJD MP urged the Prime Minister to release the fund under Centre-sponsored schemes to the state. He requested the Prime Minster to release the fund under MNREGA scheme to the state government as soon as possible.

While welcoming the Centre’s decision on MPLAD fund, the BJD MP suggested that the MPLAD fund should be directly credited to the state government’s account so that it can be utilised by the states to fight against the pandemic.

He also lauded the efforts of the state government in containing the spread of the corona virus. He said Odisha has around 4.5 crores population but with efforts of the state government there are only 42 cases of COVID-19.