Berhampur: Sacrificing of trees on the altar of development has been going on everywhere for a long time. However, one of the oldest trees, a century-old Banyan tree, in Berhampur town in Ganjam district has been saved from being cut down, thanks to the intervention of environmentalists.

The expansion of the Haridakhandi-Andhapasara road is presently underway. For this hundreds of tress, young and old alike, are being felled. Several century-old Banyan trees have also been axed, triggering widespread resentment among the environmentalists here.

However, they were up in arms when the electricity department set its eyes on a huge centenarian Banyan tree located near the Haridakhandi State Bank of India in Berhampur town. They were to install a transformer in its place.

As the news spread, Sabuja Bahini, a Berhampur based social organization working on environment; environmentalists and local people stepped forward and opposed the move strongly.

The department stalled its activities making the protestors believe that the department had given up on the idea of felling the tree. But one morning, the local people found the tree’s branches severed to their utter shock and dismay.

This gave rise to resentment and the matter was taken up with the Berhampur divisional forest officer. He directed the ranger to investigate into the matter.

A committee comprising Berhampur ranger Dillip Kumar Martha, Sabuja Bahini, president, Sibaram Panigrahi, legal adviser and member, Vedic Club, Satish Panigrahi and officials of the electricity department, works department, revenue department and Odisha Forest Development Corporation was formed.

After several brainstorming sessions on how to best tackle the issue, the committee reached a conclusion that no harm should be caused to the ancient banyan tree.

The transformer will be installed at a place 12 feet away from the tree.

The green activists observed it as a victory, not for them, but for the banyan tree.

