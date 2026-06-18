Kendrapara/Mahakalapara: Tikhiri Sarpanch Chameli Ojha of Mahakalapara block in Kendrapara district has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging harass ment and seeking a high-level central judicial inquiry into the incident.

The letter comes a day after Ojha wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi regarding the matter.

In her communication to the PM Wednesday, she detailed the alleged harass ment she faced and sought an impartial investigation.

She also expressed concern over a perceived threat to her life.