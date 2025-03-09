Dubai: In the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against India.

This decision aims to capitalize on favorable batting conditions and set a challenging target for the Indian team.

However, New Zealand faces a significant setback with the absence of their leading wicket-taker, Matt Henry, who has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury sustained during the semi-final against South Africa.

This injury necessitated a change in their playing XI for the final.

On the other hand, India has maintained a consistent lineup throughout the tournament and has opted to field an unchanged team for this crucial match.

Notably, this toss marks the 15th consecutive time India has lost the toss in One Day Internationals, a streak that continues under captain Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

The match is underway, with New Zealand aiming to post a formidable total, while India seeks to leverage their bowling attack to restrict the Kiwis and set the stage for a successful chase.

