Dubai: Hardik Pandya played a brief but crucial knock in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai. Amidst the wild celebrations, someone special was there to cheer him on.

India has won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and the victory is being celebrated across the country. Many fans and supporters came to cheer for the team.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has been in the news ever since his divorce. According to reports, he is dating British singer Jasmine Walia.

Jasmine was present at the stadium to support Hardik, but she initially went unnoticed. However, she later shared some photos from the venue on social media, which quickly caught people’s attention.

Fans have been commenting on Jasmine’s pictures, repeatedly calling her Bhabhiji (sister-in-law). One fan wrote, “You always support Hardik.”

Also Read: Rohit pleased with how his team handled speculations

Dating rumors about Hardik and Jasmine have been circulating on social media for a while, but both have remained silent on the matter. Now, fans are convinced about their relationship after spotting Jasmine at the stadium.

Meanwhile, another person who grabbed attention was cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who was seen in the stadium alongside social media star RJ Mahvash.