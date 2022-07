Champua: The Forest department will carry out plantation of 1.81 lakh saplings in Champua, Ukhunda, Bamebari and Balibandh sections under Chmpua range in Keonjhar district this year. Range officer in-charge Sanjib Rout said that saplings of asan, sal, piasal, arjun, gambhari, mahalimba, sisu, fasi, harida, bahada, jamun, kusum and osta will be planted in Kaliapal, Joda, Naibuga, Kalikaprasad, Mukundapur, Chamakpur, Kabanta, Baitarani east, Kemundia, Rengalbeda Sahi, Bankia and Basudevpur areas.