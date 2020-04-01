Rourkela: Chandamani Sandil, a resident of Ergeda village under Chandiposh police limits in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district has been playing an extraordinary role in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus in her area.

The studious girl has become an example in her area. She has taken the responsibility of making tribals of her area aware of the deadly coronavirus and the lockdown guidelines.

According to sources, Chandamani is a highly educated girl and hails from a farming family. The health conscious girl has returned to her village following the lockdown and has been working hard to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the area.

According to reports, hundreds of migrant workers, who were working outside Odisha in different states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Telangana, have started returning to the village even as India entered a lockdown to counter the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Fearing they might be carriers of the virus, Chandamani, is playing the role of Good Samaritan by collecting the addresses of those who are not registering or going for health check-ups after returning from outside the state.

She is trying to make the people calm and not spread panic. A young couple who had recently returned from Chennai created an atmosphere of fear in the locality. Chandamani advised her to stay under home quarantine for 14 days.

Despite advising they did not follow it and roamed openly in the village, which created an atmosphere of fear among residents. On hearing, Chandamani called a medical team and sent the concerned couple to an isolation centre. She has also convinced my returnees to go for health check-ups and stay under home home quarantine.

Chandamani has been keeping a close eye on the whereabouts of foreign returnees also. Her little deed has received praises from people in the area.

“It’s not just my job, it’s everyone’s responsibility. Government policies must be followed. So that we can prevent pandemic corona from spreading in our village and affecting other people,” Chandamani said.

