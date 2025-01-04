Nabarangpur: ‘Mo Ghara Yojana’, a housing scheme introduced during the tenure of the previous BJD government, has reportedly lost its momentum after a change of regime in the state.

The scheme was no longer operational in the Nabarangpur district after the BJP government came into power. Out of the 26 beneficiaries approved under the scheme, only 12 have actually received loans from the banks. Furthermore, the government portal for the scheme remains inoperative, raising doubts over the future of the programme.

Launched by the previous BJD government in June 2023, ‘Mo Ghara Yojana’ aimed at providing pucca houses to beneficiaries deprived of the Centre-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Under this scheme, loans ranging from Rs1 lakh to Rs3 lakh were facilitated, with beneficiaries receiving funds in three instalments. Additionally, concessions based on various categories were available. Beneficiaries were allowed a 10-year period to repay the loans in monthly instalments.

The application process for the scheme commenced in June last year. In Nabarangpur district, 8,953 individuals applied for loans under the scheme to build their houses.

Subsequently, an additional 5,974 applications were received, which were scrutinised by the administration. After verifi – cation, 3,690 individuals were recommended for loan approval across various banks. However, only 26 benefi ciaries, including 12 from Nabarangpur block, four from Nandahandi block, two from Papadahandi block, three from Raighar block, one from Tentulikhunti block, and four from Umerkote block, were granted loans. The current state of the scheme has left many in uncertainty with no clarity on its future trajectory.

As of the latest data, banks had provided loans to only 12 individuals — seven from Nabarangpur block, three from Umerkote block, and one each from Tentulikhunti and Nandahandi blocks. However, no accounts could be opened under the scheme in six other blocks.

Notably, Papadahandi block recorded the highest number of applications at 1,164, while Chandahandi had the lowest at 207. One of the major obstacles in approving loans has been land records or record of rights (RoR, patta).

When contacted, former MP and BJD district president Ramesh Chandra Majhi said that portals are deliberately being closed and the names of many schemes are being changed after the new government came into power. Portals are not being opened due to the uncertainty surrounding the future direction of these initiatives, he said.

In 2016-17 and till date, 1,41,191 beneficiaries in Nabarangpur district have received houses under the PMAY, Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY), and Nirman Shramik Pucca Ghar Yojana (NSPGY) schemes. Out of them, 1,12,390 houses have been completed. However, many poor families in rural areas still live in temporary structures like kutcha houses. For these families, having a pucca house remains a distant dream.

On the other hand, the financial assistance under the PMAY has been reduced from Rs1,30,000 to Rs1,20,000. Given the rising costs of construction materials over the last decade, beneficiaries are concerned as to how they can complete their houses with such limited funds. There is a growing demand for the state government to prioritise this issue and address these challenges effectively.

PNN