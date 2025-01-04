Rajesh Mohanty, OP

Rourkela: The Rourkela Airport Action Committee (RAAC) has launched an indefinite ‘sit-in’ demonstration in front of the airport in Rourkela demanding four key improvements. The protest, which began January 1, will continue until the committee’s demands are addressed.

RAAC’s four demands include upgrading the airport to a 4C classification, transferring the airport’s land ownership from SAIL to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and installing both Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Night Landing System (NLS).

Committee members unanimously agree that this is a crucial moment for Rourkela Airport. “This is a ‘now or never’ situation. If we miss this opportunity, both the airport and the city’s future will be doomed,” said Suman Dutta, a former police officer and RAAC member.

Another member Pasupati Chatterjee, echoing the same sentiment, said, “If we lose this moment, everything will be lost.”

Prabhat Tibrewal, president of the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), added, “We have met with the state Chief Secretary and emphasised the need for a fully functional airstrip for the city’s growth.”

Many RCCI members, including former president Sunil Kayal, agreed, saying, “It is now or never, especially with the current double-engine government.”

The main issue preventing the airport’s full functionality is the need for ILS, NLS, and 4C licences for larger aircraft. For this to happen, the land needs to be transferred from SAIL to AAI via the state government.

Reports indicate that 264 acres of land are required for larger planes to land, but 94 acres are still owned by the state or private individuals. For the ATR72, operated by Alliance Air, 172 acres are needed, with 61 acres still under RSP’s control.

According to reliable sources, a report from an AAI team that visited Rourkela recently has been submitted to AAI. The report suggests that Rourkela has the potential to become the state’s largest airport in terms of runway size, with a 2.7-km-long runway. However, this would require 218 acres of land.

Two possibilities are emerging to manage the airport, an agreement between SAIL, AAI and the state government, where the steel conglomerate will provide or hand over completely to AAI an expert said.