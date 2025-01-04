Harbhanga: The sarpanch of Banibhushanpur panchayat under Harbhanga block in Boudh district sustained critical burn injuries in an LPG cylinder explosion which claimed the life of his wife, Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Bishnupriya Meher, a teacher by profession, and the injured sarpanch as Sribanta Meher.

According to reports, the cooking gas cylinder exploded for an unknown reason while Bishnupriya was cooking Thursday night. Hearing his wife’s scream for help, Sribanta, who was also in the house at Charichhaka Bazaar, attempted to save her and was severely burned in the process.

Local villagers rushed the couple to Purunakatak Health Centre for treatment. Bishnupriya succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital. The sarpanch, however, was later transferred to Bhubaneswar for advanced care due to severe burn injuries. His condition remains critical.

Purunakatak PS OIC Sharada Prashanna Das confirmed that a case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation is underway based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother.

PNN