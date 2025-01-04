Bhubaneswar/Bargarh: President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik Friday greeted people as ‘Dhanu Yatra’ commenced in Bargarh district.

Bargarh MP Pradip Purohit inaugurated the annual festival in the presence of local MLA Ashwini Kumar Sarangi and other dignitaries in the evening. The theatre festival will continue till January 13.

Taking to X, President Murmu said, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of the country, especially the people of Odisha, on the occasion of the famous Dhanu Yatra of Bargarh. This yatra is known in the country and abroad for its large open-air stage. I hope that the folk drama based on our mythological stories will convey a spiritual feeling to the people of the country. I wish the Dhanu Yatra festival success.”

Similarly, Majhi said, “Many greetings and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of the world-famous Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, the pride and glory of Odisha. This unique festival is pride of Odia heritage and culture. This has gained fame as the world’s largest open-air theatre. This holy festival plays an important role in bringing everyone together and awakening love, devotion and spiritual consciousness in the society. Let us all celebrate this grand festival with great joy and enthusiasm.”

“My greetings to all on the occasion of the world-famous Bargarh Dhanu Yatra. It is a symbol of our unique culture and tradition. This festival, which depicts Lord Krishna’s victory over Mathura, is the world’s largest open-air stage. This has played a significant role in spreading positivity in the society. Let us join this divine festival and make it even bigger,” Patnaik said.

The festival is celebrated across an 8-km radius in Bargarh municipality area and adjoining localities. The event is based on Lord Krishna’s ‘Mathura Vijay’ in which the Lord defeats his uncle King Kansa.

As the town celebrates the festival, the entire Bargarh gets decked up as Mathura while nearby Ambapali village turns into mythological Gopapura.

The Jeera river, located close to Bargarh, is considered as Yamuna during Dhanu Yatra.

The people of Bargarh consider themselves as the subjects of demon king Kansa during the festival, which has been held since 1947.

According to locals, Dhanu Yatra was first organised in Bargarh in 1947 to celebrate India’s independence.

The state government has sanctioned over Rs1 crore for making the festival a grand success. For the first time, the festival will be live-streamed on LED screens across major cities of Odisha including Bhubaneswar.

PTI