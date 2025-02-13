Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Thursday said the people of the state opted for a change of government in the 2024 elections, describing it not just as a political decision but as a “declaration of faith.”

He emphasised that the people’s decision to bring an end to nearly two-and-a-half decades of the previous government was driven by a vision for the future and a hope for transformation in their lives.

Leader of opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik criticised the Governor’s speech and said the state’s BJP government has been trying to take credit for the work done by his government.

“They (BJP govt) have not raised issues like law and order and price rise. They have not spoken about the areas where they have failed,” Patnaik told reporters outside the House.

In his customary address at the start of the Budget session, Kambhampati presented a vision of change and progress for the state. He remarked that despite Odisha’s glorious past and abundant human resources, the state had struggled to fully realise its immense potential.

“The state’s promises often remained unrealised. The people of Odisha, with hope in their hearts and a vision for the future, opted for change over continuity in the 2024 elections,” Kambhampati said.

He emphasised that the people were tired of waiting for a transformation that never seemed to arrive. “They embraced the promise of my government that they would listen, understand, and act. Their vote was not just a political decision, it was a declaration of faith,” the Governor added.

Debi Prasad Mishra, the BJD’s coordination and activities committee chairman, accused the governor of parroting BJP rhetoric.

“While both UPA and NDA governments in the past have praised the BJD government in Odisha, how can anyone say that there was no transformation? The governor speaking on 2024 votes in his address to the assembly is not acceptable,” Mishra added.

Kambhampati emphasised the significant progress made by the new government within a short span of just eight months.

“The new government has shouldered the responsibility of taking the state forward with a vision of prosperity,” he said.

He highlighted several initiatives, such as the implementation of the flagship ‘Subhadra’ scheme aimed at benefiting a crore of women, the ‘Samrudha Krushak Yojana’ for farmers, and the opening of the ‘Ratna Bhandar’ of the Shree Jagannath Temple. He also mentioned efforts to revive the Odia Asmita (pride) and launch programs to empower the poor, youth, and women.

Other notable initiatives shared by the governor included the successful hosting of the DG/IGP conference, the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the visit of Singapore’s President, and the ‘Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha’ conclave.

He also noted that the state government has received three lakh suggestions for ‘Vision 2036’, which aims to build a developed Odisha with a target of a $500 billion economy by 2036.

Starting his speech by chanting ‘Jai Jagannath’, the governor said poor, youth, and women empowerment are the main pillars of the state government. He said the state has implemented the National Education Policy, Ayushman Bharat in the health sector, Kamadhenu scheme for dairy farmers and others.

Kambhampati also mentioned plans to fill 1.5 lakh government jobs over the next five years, with 65,000 posts to be filled within two years.

Additionally, more than 24,000 posts have already been filled in the 2024-25 period. Furthermore, he spoke of empowering 25 lakh women as ‘Lakhpati Didi’ by 2027, launching the ‘Swachha Odisha’ scheme to improve waste management, and introducing ‘Urban Mobility’ to ensure seamless transportation in urban areas.

“My government remains committed to a people-first approach in delivering essential services, creating livelihood opportunities and developing infrastructures,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, both the opposition BJD and Congress criticised the governor’s speech and said there was nothing new.

BJD’s deputy leader in the Assembly Prasanna Acharya said there are no issues related to the interests of the people.

Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said the governor’s speech did not mention about law and order situation, farmers’ plights, potato crisis, illegal mining, Polavaram issue and Mahanadi water dispute.

BJP lawmakers Ashok Mohanty and Tankadhar Tripathy said the governor’s speech indicates the roadmap to Viksit Odisha by 2036.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, in a statement, expressed support for the Governor’s address, emphasising the government’s focus on key sectors in the development process.

“The governor’s speech highlights our government’s policy on the poor, youth, farmers, and women, which is central to the state’s progress. Priority has been given to the efforts of the double-engine government in providing essential services to the people, creating employment and livelihood opportunities, and building the necessary infrastructure for these initiatives,” Samal added.

He also underscored the government’s commitment to revitalising previously neglected sectors such as education, health, housing, drinking water, electricity, and irrigation, all of which have faced challenges over the last 24 years.

PTI