Kataka: Beauty Mohanty, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Chauliaganj Police Station, was found dead at her official quarters in Kataka Saturday.

Her body was recovered from the quarters and sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Senior police officers reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

Notably, Mohanty had earlier served as the IIC of Markat Nagar Police Station before being posted to Chauliaganj.

Police are investigating all possible angles, including whether personal issues or work-related stress may have led to her death.