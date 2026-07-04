Bhubaneswar: A youth sustained critical injuries after a group of masked assailants allegedly stormed Buddha Vihar Apartment complex under the Chandrasekharpur police limits in Bhubaneswar Friday night.

According to reports, the incident occurred between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., when more than 15 masked men, armed with sharp weapons allegedly entered the residential complex.

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The attackers reportedly created panic among residents and assaulted several people present on the premises. They allegedly chased the youth as he attempted to flee and attacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him seriously injured.

The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.