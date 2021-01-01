New Delhi: What changes will the new year bring to your life? Based on your sun sign and the stars, we are all impacted by different planets at different parts of the year. Read on to find out how your new year is going to be.

Inputs from Astrologer Heena Gokhru from AstroTalk.com

Aries Horoscope 2021 (March 21 – April 20)

Aries, the fury of cosmos, here’s something big for you! This year is all about expansions and abundance. It is about spreading your wings. Your 2021 says that the native will benefit majorly in the second half of the year.

The Mars transit on 22nd February may bring about a few changes in your life. On a personal note, proper care will help recover from any disease. This year, you might have to face hurdles in your romantic life if you have an unstable relationship with your partner. And in such a situation, all you have to do is soar high, go above the ground and then look at a particular situation. A new person is coming on the block, a very outgoing individual is likely to come in touch with you. Some of the Aries people may encounter someone from a foreign origin in the year 2021 and they would exert a certain influence in your life. There’s also a strong and positive influence of feminine energy that is seen.

Taurus Horoscope 2021 (April 21 – May 21)

For the lovers of beauty, art and fine dine, the year 2021 is going to offer huge gains in the romantic department. Taurians, this year would long for some serious attention from the right person. And enjoy it, because thanks to your great enthusiasm and easy diplomacy that would come very smoothly in the coming days.

But be careful right from the start of 2021. Around 2nd February 2021, Taureans will be able to grab some big projects on the work front. More so, Taurians are advised not to make major decisions regarding their careers. In addition, this period might draw unwanted expenses from earnings as well as savings. Thus, be careful while investing but don’t ever forget to seek beauty over material possessions. From September onward Jupiter will start to progress and lovely taurians will feel boomed from the inside and full of energy. Moreover, you will start to shape your talent and it will be beneficial in the long run.

Gemini Horoscope 2021 (May 21 – June 21)

Easily distracted? Failing to finish things that you started? 2021 is going to be your year, this is the year that would stay forever in your memory bank as the one that changed you for good.

Your spiritual inclination will go deeper and intense than ever. And why not? It’s a chance to focus on “Who you really are?” kind of questions. Besides that, right from the very beginning of 2021, some minor issues related to health may occur. Therefore, practicing Yoga and meditation would be beneficial for you. You will learn to slow down, calm your mind and align your thoughts and ideas clearly and effectively. Furthermore, transit of Rahu might create the chances to travel to foreign countries and the position of saturn in the 8th House is likely to increase chances of Job Promotion. Problems will observe their end this year, slowly and gradually.

Cancer Horoscope 2021 (June 22 – July 22)

A year of all kinds of ups and downs for the moonchild, Cancer. This year you will get fruits of your manifestation and new paths of success will follow, especially for those in the Entertainment Industry. You might even switch business or job for the positive to come your way.

A little advice for cancerians, since 2021 is going to be like a rose garden, watch out for the thorns and keep the pest dust handy. You’ll often have to work hard to achieve small goals. You might also find yourself burdened with work pressure. But, a little effort will kick it out. Three major planets Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury will work in your favour and bring a lot of changes.

Leo Horoscope 2021 (July 23 – August 23)

Fire signs like Leo, are driven by excitement and enthrallment, and there’s no shortage of it this year. You won’t feel like being pushed and understandably enough, since your energy would back you up. The presence of the Sun in the 5th House will result in a lot of major changes. You are also likely to invest in some new property or vehicle. However, a few financial challenges may appear in the path. But remember, the real success is walking from failure to failure without loss of any enthusiasm.

Period after 14th May, as the Sun enters into Taurus, good luck will be on the rise. High Sales, Project approval, Business Deals everything will run smoothly. But as you blaze through life in all your glory, remember to pay attention to the feelings of your close ones. During 2021, Rahu will remain positioned in your second house. Consequently, natives of Leo zodiac sign will remain at the receiving end of mixed outcomes. Seniors will expect better performance, and you will achieve great successes.

Virgo Horoscope 2021 (August 24 – September 22)

Impeccably observant virgos are quick to notice little changes, or might we say, “flaws” and fix them instantly. This year, you will witness a remarkable rise in your privilege, business and finances. If something from the past is lagging, it is seen that you will create new plans and tracks to move on from it. From September onwards, you would be able to feel your sparkle swamping back to you and helping you aim in a new, more ambitious direction. In addition, the Lord of 9th house Jupiter will help you with a lot of good luck. A win-win!

Mars In 3rd House will result in handling all troubles easily. But, you can never be too careful. If you are planning to start a family this year, you should take care of your partner’s health a little more and be very attentive while driving on the road. It is also advised to try avoiding differences with your siblings.

Libra Horoscope 2021 (September 23 – October 23)

The year 2021 is for dreams to come true. Therefore, Librans must be ready for a great start and a smashing year. In the path of progress, you may face a few small barriers because of Saturn in the 10th House, but nevertheless, people in business will have a great year ahead in terms of profit and brand growth.

From March 30th, Jupiter will enter into Capricorn which may impact negatively in terms of maternal happiness, property and vehicle. Furthermore, it is necessary to focus on your primary goal and maintain a budget and save as much as possible. Also, there will be an increase in productivity.

You’ve got a gallop of fierceness and excitement coming in strong over coming days till the middle of this year, and it would greatly benefit the romantic arena of your life if you focus on spending your energy on interacting with your sweetheart. If not, the period is great for you to meet someone new.

Scorpio Horoscope 2021 (October 23 – November 22)

A scorpion mind is like a flower, it opens up when the time is right. Don’t be in a hurry to accomplish everything in a moment. The art of patience is what you need to cultivate this year. Your energy, in fact, is going to be incredible in the year 2021. The position of Mars will out-turn into occupational and financial growth. Love and Passion is something that gets the best out of you, and not to worry, dear male scorpions, Lady luck is sure to shine. And for all the magnetic scorpion ladies, It would be hard for you to control your emotions when a new person enters your life. Well, a little word of wisdom! “Give in and play along!”

Nonetheless, it is important to be careful regarding health and family. This year, you will receive a lot of support and happiness from your partner. In the beginning of the year, you might change your workplace due to the movement of Rahu.

Sagittarius Horoscope 2021 (November 23 – December 21)

Your hunger for the constant need to explore and expand will surely be satiated this year. What better to start the year than Mars entering your sign. You will be high powered and full of pap. For you, 2021 would be the year to smoke out all the difficulties. New paths will open, especially for those under the education sector. The economical condition will be good because of Venus in the House of Wealth.

However, Rahu could interrupt new couples. From Mid-February, the work-business may start to mellow down. Therefore, it is advised to not indulge yourself into arguments and alterations throughout the year. Not the right time for miscommunication. Nonetheless, soon Saturn will turn progressive and money aspects can become strong and fruitful.

Capricorn Horoscope 2021 (December 21 – January 21)

2021 will be a super time for your business expansions, especially in areas of Import-Export. A feeling of strength will be benevolent in fighting every problem and it will provide great relief. Further in the month of April as Jupiter Transits into leo it may prove favourable for you. It will benefit you in terms of health, wealth, fame and largely in relationships. Your faith in your partner, or your “you-know-who” will be doubled. Since Mars enters sagittarius, it will be stimulating high passion between the two of you.

The married natives may face some cold blows in their relationship as per Venus Transit 2021. Nevertheless, it will be resolved through understanding and communication. Also, a sense of confidence within will help in offering great self-assurance. This will be the best time to make future plans.

Aquarius Horoscope 2021 (February 15 – March 14)

You like things that are off the wall, things that are not conventional at all. And that is the sole reason why you enjoy it when things get a little mystifying in the bedroom. You fancy all the twists and turns. You will be brimming with fun conversations and creative ideas. Mercury would be entering your sign, making your words more effective and seductive.

Between 6 April to 15 September, the planet will remain in the zodiac sign Aquarius, i.e., your first house. As a result, positive yogas are being formed, which are indicating a decrease in your mental stress.

Pisces Horoscope 2021 (February 19 – March 20)

Romance increases when Venus enters Pisces and that too, right in the beginning of the year. The 10th house will be occupied by Mercury, Jupiter, Sun, Saturn, Ketu which will escort some new career opportunities, promotions, appraisals. Hence for the fishes, missing any of these opportunities might lead to unexpected losses. Just be careful!

Minor issues may arise between you and your family members. Nonetheless, it is a great time to dive deep into the oceans of your special someone. To put it simply, it’s a great time to fall in love, and Drumroll!!!! because Miss Fish may also enter into a new relationship. Also, this year natives may increase savings for the future. Ketu this year will remain positioned in your ninth house, which will yield mixed results for you.In this period the atmosphere of the house can also be a little religious. Thus, interest in spirituality will increase gradually.

IANS